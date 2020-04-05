In her third trimester, Veronica Wehby-Upchurch is having to adjust her maternity plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There's a lot that's unknown and it's scary to think about that and how it might affect you and a brand new baby,” Wehby-Upchurch, of Birmingham, said.
In the limited number of surveys of women who had COVID-19 while pregnant, none of the infants have tested positive for the virus after birth.
“We don't have a lot of firm concrete data to say these are the outcomes in pregnant women that get the coronavirus,” Dr. Jamie Routman, an OBGYN at Brookwood Women's Medical Center, told Alabama Daily News. “So it's hard to counsel patients and really reassure them with the lack of information that we have so far.”
The coronavirus has changed how hospitals are caring for their maternity patients.
A March 27 statewide public health order said all hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities must cease all visitations, except for maternity and end-of-life situations.
Each hospital gets to define how many visitors are allowed to stay with a woman during labor. Ssome are limiting it to only one visitor.
This has made some expecting mothers make the difficult decision of choosing whether their partner, a parent, a doula or other birthing assistant joins them in the hospital.
“We actually know that women have better birth outcomes when they have increased birth support. So, it’s less than ideal to take away any support, but people are just having to make really tough decisions right now based on the information that we do know,” Routman said.
Wehby-Upchurch had planned to have an unmedicated birth at a hospital with her doula and husband there for support. Now, the doula may not be an option.
Wehby-Upchurch didn’t have a baby shower because of the risk of COVID-19 infection for her immuno-compromised brother and her 94-year-old grandmother who has COPD.
“It’s unfortunate but in the grand scheme of things I think for me, I'm most concerned about vulnerable populations catching this,” Wehby-Upchurch said.
State Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, is an obstetrician who delivers at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield. He said mothers and infants are returning home quicker than normal due to COVID-19.
“I did two deliveries yesterday, and most people are deciding they would rather get out of the hospital as quickly as possible,” Stutts said. “Both of the patients that delivered on Tuesday went home Wednesday.”
So far, there have been no reported cases of a pregnant COVID-19 patient in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. If a COVID-19-positive patient were in labor, the delivery would occur in the isolated area of the hospital set up for COVID-19 positive patients, Stutts says.
The CDC issued guidelines in late March recommending that new mothers who test positive for COVID-19 consider temporary separation from their babies immediately following delivery, to try to prevent the newborn from getting the virus.
Routman says protocols may be difficult for delivering mothers to accept but they are meant to ensure the mothers, their babies and the health care providers all stay safe.
Routman has another worry about new moms in a time of mandated social isolation. They may not have their typical support structure around them at home.
“It's highly concerning to me from a postpartum depression standpoint when it comes to quarantining,” Routman said. “I mean, it's the right thing to do from an infectious disease standpoint, but from a mental health standpoint, I think that could be pretty devastating.”
Increased interest in home births
Jo Crawford is a certified professional midwife based in Birmingham who said she’s received an “enormous” amount of calls from expectant mothers now interested in home births.
“Some of them are people who had maybe previously entertained the idea of having a home birth before, but some are just saying they’re really scared and are just really freaking out,” Crawford told Alabama Daily News.
Nancy Megginson is a certified professional midwife based in Tuscaloosa who also said she is receiving increased interest in her services. Half of that interest is coming from women already in their third trimester.
It’s unusual to see women change their birth plans late in their pregnancies, but because of COVID-19, there has been an increase in interest even from third-trimester women, said Chloe Raum, a CPM and president of the Alabama Midwives Alliance.
“Most people find what they’re comfortable with early in their pregnancy, so it's really a shift to consider doing something different at that point,” Raum said.
There is not a state-mandated cutoff for when midwives can no longer accept a pregnant patient, but each midwife is different.
“It's not something that can be done on a dime, not safely,” Raum said. “We need to make sure that we're able to have the capacity to serve a mother and we have space in our schedule to serve a mother and then we have the resources on hand to serve. So in some respects, it's not that there's too late of time, but if those kinds of steps can't be completed and she goes into labor, then we're not prepared to take her.”
Alabama’s CPMs may only attend to low-risk births and are required to transfer the mother over to an obstetrician if complications arise. They are not allowed to treat mothers expecting twins or triplets and can’t help women who have had previous C-sections and want to deliver vaginally.
Alabama’s Childbirth Freedom Act was signed into law in 2017, allowing the legal practice of certified professional midwives and establishing a state board. The board issued its first licenses in January 2019, and now, 15 midwives are licensed in the state.
They are ramping up their safety protocols and have been taking measures to protect the mothers from the coronavirus, like doing more telehealth communication and limiting in-person visits as much as possible.
“We’re even going as far as changing [clothes] before we even enter the house and then changing immediately when we get out,” Raum said.
But even if the midwives can’t serve the mother because she is too high-risk or doesn’t qualify, they still are able to consult them and put them in contact with other birthing assistance.
“Some of them just really needed somebody to talk too, and have another professional to help kind of ease fears and things like that,” Crawford said. “It’s hard because we know they're all scared and we can't help everybody.”
Whether it’s in a hospital or someone’s home, health providers will continue to work through this pandemic.
“Our offices are still open and have a revised schedule, but they are not closing,” Routman said.
