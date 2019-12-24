MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections is defending hiring a new class of lesser-paid correctional officers as state leaders, including the governor, say more needs to be done to attract qualified people.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson earlier this month ordered a breakdown of Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) staffing during a status hearing between ADOC and plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit.
The Southern Poverty Law Center and others in 2014 sued ADOC over the conditions within the prisons, and lack of medical and mental health care.
Thompson previously ordered ADOC to hire about 2,000 additional correctional officers by 2022, and quarterly ADOC staffing reports are now required.
A new court filing shows from June 30 to Sept. 30, ADOC lost 41 correctional officers, leaving just 1,040. However, the department added 126 basic correctional officers, bringing that classification to 182.
This month, Thompson said he was worried that even though staffing numbers appeared to be increasing, the type of officers being hired might not improve safety in the prisons.
“I guess an overall concern is that, you know, you get what you pay for, and if you’re paying these people less and they have less training, then the quality of what the system is providing is not going to meet what’s needed for, say, a correctional officer or what a correctional officer could provide,” Thompson said.
More than a dozen inmates have been killed in ADOC prisons in recent months.
In Friday’s filings, ADOC contends the training for basic correctional officers meets all the requirements correctional officers must have, except for physical fitness requirements and firearms training.
“Generally speaking, the minor differences between the qualifications for (basic correctional officers) and correctional officers only restrict (basic correctional officers) from carrying firearms, conducting inmate transports requiring an armed officer, and filling perimeter security posts,” the filing said.
According to the ADOC, more than 340 basic correctional officers were hired in the last seven months, “undeniably improving correctional staffing across ... Alabama.”
Basic correctional officer (BOC) training has a more streamlined curriculum and minimizes time at the training academy.
“Basic correctional officers undergo specific job-related training, which exceeds the training received by federal correctional officers and correctional officers in a majority of other states,” ADOC spokesperson Linda Mays told Alabama Daily News. “ADOC ensures that the training regimen for BCOs is consistent with national correctional practices.”
Experts retained by ADOC recommended implementing the basic correctional officer’s position as a way to recruit more staff to comply with Thompson’s order.
One reason the court filing notes as to why it was difficult to recruit correctional officers is because applicants often couldn’t pass the physical fitness certification.
Their responsibilities include supervising inmates and dormitories, maintaining order, and responding to and intervening in unruly behavior, including inmate altercations.
Thompson earlier this month noted a drop in ADOC supervisors and the overall employee retention rate.
The Legislature this year increased ADOC’s budget by $40 million in an effort to raise pay and increase benefits for correctional officers, but more needs to be done, state leaders say.
“A major area of focus is staffing, and we continue to be strategic in recruiting and retaining correctional officers," Gov. Kay Ivey told Alabama Daily News. "That means providing a good wage and, very importantly, keeping these men and women safe at work. While steps are being taken, more solutions are being explored and considered, such as body cameras and surveillance cameras."
Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who’s led prison reform initiatives in the Legislature, said more money is needed to make jobs in Alabama’s crowded and violent prisons competitive.
“The worst job in state government is correctional officers,” Ward said.
Through September, there had been 20 assaults this year on correctional staff resulting in serious injury, according to ADOC’s monthly reports.
As the state’s unemployment rate continues to hit record lows, potential ADOC employees have more options for jobs, Ward said.
A new basic correctional officer earns $31,469 per year. New correctional officers earn about $38,335 per year, according to ADOC.
Ward said additional pay increases over two or three years are needed.
“If you want quality officers, you have to pay them quality pay,” Ward said.
The third type of correctional officer, the correctional cubicle officer, also dropped in numbers from June to September, losing a total of 47.
Correctional cubicle officers have zero physical contact with inmates, and usually work within secured cubicles where they monitor inmates through security cameras, operate security gates, and communicate with correctional officers or basic correctional officers.
Commissioner Jeff Dunn testified the correctional cubicle officers help provide “greater flexibility to facilities to engage in local recruiting and to 'enable [ADOC] to get more correctional officers on post[s] that involve direct supervision.’”
As of the end of September, ADOC has a correctional staff of 1,339, an increase of 258 from June, and 1,987 vacancies, according to ADOC’s third-quarter staffing report released this month.
-- Alabama Daily News reporter Mary Sell contributed to this report.
