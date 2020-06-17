FLORENCE — Tuesday's City Council meeting contained visual indicators that the COVID-19 pandemic still is on the minds of council members, as they spread throughout the meeting room to observe social distancing and wore masks.
Likewise, 41 items on the council's consent agenda that were approved showed city leaders realize the pandemic is having a huge economic impact as well. Those items included grants to 37 businesses to help provide economic relief to the entities.
The council unanimously approved the measures, which utilizes Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The 37 grants totaling some $182,000 through a program called Florence First, which Planning Director Melissa Bailey suggested as a way to help offset losses the businesses have experienced through shutdowns and fewer customers due to the virus.
In addition, the city provided $13,500 in grants to four nonprofit agencies in response to economic issues related to the pandemic.
Council President Dick Jordan said the grants also serve as a show of gratitude for what the companies and agencies mean to Florence.
"All of them really appreciated it and it can go such a long way," Jordan told the TimesDaily after the meeting. "I'm glad we were able to provide this."
Bailey said eligible businesses had to be located in the city limits, have a current city business license, and not be delinquent on any federal, state or local payments or fines.
The recipients were selected through an application process.
Business recipients are Allegro Dance and Fitness, Ally Communications, Armosa Studios LLC, Blinds, Shades, and Shutters, Bragwell Barber Shop, Café 222, China Doll Hair Salon, Die Tech, Esther’s Eatery, Florence Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Geronimo Gymnastics, Gunrunner Hotel, Marigail's, Mefford Jewelers, Mitchell Printing, OCS Solutions, Odette, Party Pros, Pride Senior Care, Reclaimed Spirit, Regal Nail, Safari Salon, Shoals Health and Fitness, Shoals Nail and Spa, Shoals Theatre, Studio 23, Studio Nails and Spa, Sugarbakers, Sweetwater Paint, The London Shop, The Look, The Mailing Room, Unique Touch, Valley Broadcasting, Vogue Galleria and Salon, Williams Cleaners and Yumm Sushi and Beyon.
The nonprofits receiving grants included the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, SCOPE 310, Shoals Community Clinic, and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The response to the grant offerings was so tremendous it would have taken more than $2.6 million to issue grants to every business that applied, Bailey said. City leaders said they hope to secure funds for another round of grants.
Broken down by sectors, 31.6% are retail, 23.7% salons and barbershops, 15.8% restaurants and the hospitality sector, 15.8% technical services industry, 10.5% education and instruction, and 2.6% manufacturing, Bailey said.
She said the businesses represent a combined 759 years of operations in Florence.
