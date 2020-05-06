SHEFFIELD — A wet winter and spring slowed the development of infrastructure at the site of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort, prompting city council members on Monday to extend the work contract by 10 days.
City Council members also approved a change order for the water and sanitary sewer extension into resort project property.
The request came from Weeks Construction and is the second change order requested by the contractor.
At the same time the utility infrastructure is being developed, a separate project involves the construction of a road into the property to provide access for the construction of the various amenities, including an amphitheater, indoor event center, city center, hotels and other facilities.
In a letter to EDT, the Huntsville engineering firm overseeing the project, Weeks Construction Vice President Kevin Weeks said additional fittings are needed to install the 8-inch waterline because of existing slopes and drainage ditches.
Weeks also recommended the use of "air release valves" at high points in the system due to elevation differences in water mains.
The cost of the additional items is $19,800. The second change order increased the cost of the project from $538,247 to $567,947.
Sheffield Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Wicks said the council agreed to add 10 additional days to the 160 calendar day contract Weeks is operating under.
"They were having trouble getting some parts," he said.
Wicks said the council is willing to work with the contractor if additional days are needed to complete the project.
"I'm sure with all the weather, we'll work with them any way we can," he said.
Sheffield Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Tommy Barnes provided a glimpse of the work on the site Tuesday. An unimproved road extends from the Furnace Road area to near the entrance of Park West.
Carcel & G Construction Co. of Hanceville submitted the low bid of $1,743,996 for the road construction.
Alan Hendrix, the project manager for EDT, said the company lacks about 1,000 feet to complete the waterline installation. He said work on the sanitary sewer could begin this week, depending on the weather.
He also said weather has been a roadblock to completing the work sooner.
Developer John Elkington of Germantown, Tennessee, said the project is continuing despite the cornavirus pandemic.
