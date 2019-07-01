SHEFFIELD — City Council members are expected to vote tonight to pay or defend a $50,000 claim filed by a businessman who wanted to open a cigar lounge downtown on Second Street.
Joseph Mitchum's claim states he purchased a building in downtown Sheffield and received assurances from two council members that a proposed smoking ban would not prevent him from opening his business.
While he could open a cigar lounge, the city's no smoking ordinance prevents him from allowing patrons to smoke inside. The claim includes losses for the purchase of the building, architectural drawings, taxes and now, legal fees.
The City Council work session begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall and is followed by the business portion of the meeting, when the vote on the claim is expected to take place.
