MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members have renewed a contract with a revenue collection company that has helped recover more than $150,000 in unpaid business license fees.
AVENU Insights & Analytics was hired three years ago to audit the city's business licenses.
City Clerk Ricky Williams said the company does a comparison of sales tax collections to business licenses issued by the city, looking for variations.
If it notices a business paid sales taxes but does not have a business license, the business is notified that it's in violation and must purchase a license.
In 2017, the company recovered $111,783 for the city.
In 2018, it recovered $24,531.34, and last year the company recovered $16,128.46.
The numbers decreased significantly after the first year, the clerk said, because people who were cited for failing to purchase a business license began purchasing them.
"It gives us the ability to check and make sure people are doing what they're supposed to do," Mayor David Bradford said.
Business licenses in Muscle Shoals are due by the end of January. After Jan. 31 they're considered delinquent and subject to a 15% penalty on the cost of the license, which varies from business to business.
Bradford said the council approved another three-year contract with the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.