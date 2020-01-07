MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members on Monday selected a local contractor to complete another sidewalk project to help connect neighborhoods to other parts of the city.
Nelms and Gasque Construction of Muscle Shoals was one of three companies to submit bids for the project.
It will add sidewalks to portions of Edwards Avenue and Brookford Street, and a portion of Elledge Lane and Brown Street, City Engineer Brad Williams said.
Williams expects weather conditions will allow construction to begin this spring. It will also take that long for the contractor to secure his bid bonds and insurance.
A preconstruction conference will be held and a notice to proceed issued sometime in March, Williams said.
Mayor David Bradford said the city received a $413,367.20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the project.
Nelms and Gasque bid $449,215, plus $40,541 for an alternate bid that includes a small portion of Brown Street and Elledge Lane.
Triple J Construction of Phenix City bid $565,282 and $42,321 for the alternative bid. Joe Keenum Excavation & Construction of Muscle Shoals bid $706,790 and $52,994.
The entire cost of the project is estimated at $535,000 with the city adding $107,000 in matching funds.
Bradford said Nelms and Gasque have built sidewalks for the city in the past.
The bid solicitation included another alternative bid for a sidewalk on Webster Street, but it will not be considered in this project, Bradford said.
"This is phase 10," Bradford said of the ongoing effort to add and improve sidewalks. "We're trying to connect the various neighborhoods with our downtown area, our parks, government buildings and schools."
Bradford said the city will add sod and make repairs to property impacted by the construction project.
Williams said Edwards and Brookford are essentially the same street. The new sidewalk will connect to existing an sidewalk on Firestone and Avalon Avenue.
The Elledge Lane and Brown Street sidewalk will allow people in that neighborhood to access the sidewalk on Sixth Street.
Williams said the city requires new subdivisions developed inside the square formed by Woodward Avenue, Second Street, Wilson Dam Road and Sixth Street to have sidewalks.
Sidewalks may be recommended for subdivisions outside the square, but are usually not required.
