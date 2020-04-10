MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members will move forward with interviews with candidates to replace outgoing board of education member Willis Thompson.
Mayor David Bradford said state law requires the appointment to be made this month.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is making something as pedestrian as selecting a board member more of a challenge.
A few years ago, the council decided board members could only serve two terms on any city board, including the board of education.
Thompson, Bradford said, has served two five-year terms.
"You have a lot of good board members so it's a two-edged sword," Bradford said.
Since it could be a challenge to meet in person during the pandemic, the mayor said the council will interview the two candidates by phone.
"We have done that before when people couldn't be here in person," Bradford said. "We'd let them call in and do phone interviews."
City Clerk Ricky Williams will ask each candidate the same questions, and each of the five council members will be able to hear the answers.
"It's the same process we've always done," Bradford said. "It's just going to be done by phone this time. We already have their applications and résumés."
As mayor, Bradford said he does not vote on board members.
While the appointment must be made in April, the new term does not start until July.
The council held its first regular April meeting, but observed strict social distancing protocols, the mayor said.
