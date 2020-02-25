MUSCLE SHOALS — The City Council has about a month remaining to fill the vacancy caused by the Jan. 27 death of Place 2 Councilman Neal Willis.
According to the Alabama League of Municipalities, the council has 60 days from the date of Willis' death to fill the vacancy. If the council does not make an appointment, Gov. Kay Ivey will have 30 days to make an appointment. If the governor fails to act, the probate judge can call a special election.
Councilman Chris Hall said he's confident the council will act before the deadline expires. Hall said he does not want to rush the decision out of respect to Willis and his family.
