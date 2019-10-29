TUSCUMBIA — Two council members want more information before applying for a grant that would allow the city to resurface George Wallace Boulevard for the cost of the engineering work.
Mayor Kerry Underwood wants to partner with the city of Muscle Shoals to utilize a state grant program that will cover construction costs of up to $250,000. The cities would be responsible for additional costs, such as engineering plans.
Since the grants are competitive, Underwood felt a partnership might help improve the chances an application would be approved.
A prior commitment prevented Underwood from attending the council meeting, where the idea was discussed and a vote to move forward ended 2-2, due to the absence of the mayor and Councilman William Foster, who was ill, Councilwoman Katie Logan said.
Councilmen Mike Isom and Scott Smart said they were not against the idea, but needed more information to determine if the project is worthwhile.
Isom and Smart wanted to know how much of George Wallace Boulevard is actually inside the Tuscumbia city limits before moving forward with the application.
George Wallace Boulevard runs between Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and Sixth Street in Tuscumbia. It also passes by Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The councilmen also wanted to give the mayor time to discuss the project with officials at the college to see if they would share in the engineering costs, which are estimated at about $36,000.
Engineer Brad Williams, of Civil Group, said applications must be submitted by Nov. 30.
"I don't have enough information to make an informed decision," Isom said. "We definitely want to get more streets paved, but we need to make sure we help our citizens as much as we can."
Smart wants to know how much of the road lies inside Tuscumbia before voting to expend city funds for the engineering costs.
"We've got so many roads that really need to be paved right now citywide," he said. "We'll table it for a couple weeks to get more details. We just want to make sure we take care of Tuscumbia streets."
Williams said the money can be used on any street or bridge, so conceivably it could be used to resurface other streets in the city. However, the city would have to pay all the engineering fees. He said a partnership application might be more attractive.
