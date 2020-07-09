Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties received almost $34,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money the federal government provided states for COVID-19 related materials and expenses for the upcoming 2020 primary runoff election.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said a total of $2.2 million in CARES Act funding has been allocated to Alabama counties ahead of the July 14 runoff. In the spirit of transparency, Merrill's office has made each funding request available online for public inspection.
Merrill encouraged the purchase of items such as masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and professional cleaning services to prepare for the runoff and return polling places back to their "safe and sanitary" pre-election conditions.
Colbert County applied for and received $10,117.
Of that amount, $5,750 will be paid to Circuit Clerk Mark Eady for absentee election manager services between March 4 and May 19; $3,850 to Probate Judge Daniel Rosser to compensate poll 35 inspectors and 119 clerks; $194 for 200 surgical masks; and $23.50 for two cases of gloves.
Rosser said the masks and gloves will be distributed among the county polling places. They will also have hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray available on election day.
The additional money is being used as an incentive to poll workers who are working through the pandemic.
"We're trying to entice people to work by paying them another $25," he said.
Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said the funding means a lot in the county's efforts to help protect the public and poll workers.
Lauderdale received $14,603.46, of which, $7,625 will be paid to the absentee election manager; $4,725 to poll workers; and $2,353 for gloves, masks, germicidal wipes and hand sanitizer.
"We're certainly glad to have it," Motlow said. "We were able to use it to purchase some protective equipment in the way of sanitizer wipes. We also bought the materials to build a wood frame and Plexiglas guards at polling places. We built them on our own but the materials were reimbursable."
Motlow said the money also helped provide an additional incentive for poll workers, with the county using some of it to increase their pay by $25, which raises their pay to $125.
In Franklin County, County Administrator Leah Mansell received $9,185. They will use $4,347 for virus protection kits for poll workers and voters at each precinct; $2,125 for the absentee election manager; $2,575 for supplemental pay for poll workers; and $138 for disinfectant spray.
