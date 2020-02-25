MUSCLE SHOALS — Members of a new "tri-cities" solid waste disposal authority took action Monday toward acquiring ownership of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The "Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the Cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, Alabama" is the organization that is negotiating with Cherokee Industrial Landfill owner Steve Witmer.
Witmer's landfill in Barton Riverfront Industrial park will likely become the new county landfill once negotiations between he and the authority are completed.
The new authority does not include Colbert County, but the county will enter into a contract with the new authority for the disposal of its residents' waste.
Chairman Kerry Underwood, mayor of Tuscumbia, signed resolutions Monday that will now be forwarded to the city attorneys of Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, and the Colbert County Commission.
The resolutions involve agreements between the three cities and the county for the disposal of municipal household waste and inert waste, tree limbs, leaves, etc., and construction and demolition waste.
If the acquisition of the landfill goes through, inert and construction and demolition waste will be taken by each city and the county to the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, since the existing landfill in Tuscumbia would be closed.
Tom Heflin, who serves as attorney for the existing authority and the new authority, said once municipal and county attorneys review the agreements, they must be voted upon by the three city councils and Colbert County Commission.
They must then be returned to the authority, he said.
Municipal Household Waste would continue to be taken to the transfer station at the Colbert County Landfill and transported to the Subtitle D Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi.
Under the proposed agreement, Witmer will manage the new landfill and, potentially, the transfer station. Under that scenario, he would also lease the office building at the landfill, Heflin said.
Underwood said the authority has landfill fees locked in for five years, which would keep rates stable for at least that time period.
A public hearing required under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) is scheduled for March 3, during the regular monthly meeting of the Colbert County Commission, according to bond attorney Lee Burchall. The commission work session begins at 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
During Monday's meeting, Heflin and authority members discussed several items of business with Birchhall on speakerphone.
The new authority will also have to approve an agreement with the Colbert County Commission for payments in lieu of taxes for the operation of the landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.