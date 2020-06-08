TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Commissioners have agreed to allow the Emergency Management Agency to purchase $16,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the county's volunteer fire departments.
Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county will apply for reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the county would be eligible for reimbursement through FEMA since the state is under an emergency declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on March 13.
Smith said the county can use the federal CARES Act to cover the remaining 25% FEMA will not cover.
Creekmore said the volunteer firefighters are going to need the PPE, primarily masks and gloves, .
"I think we felt it was a necessary expense," he said.
