SHEFFIELD — A local engineering firm will oversee a study that will determine the best type and the best location for a boathouse at an old naval station Colbert County officials want to use as a base for water rescue operations.
The aging naval station on Fontana Street has a simple pier on Spring Creek, two buildings, a parking lot and a covered area that can be used to protect boats or vehicles.
The Colbert County Commission has applied for grant money to renovate the buildings and boathouse, but so far hasn't been able to secure any funds.
Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner said the $28,000 study being overseen by the Kelley Group engineering firm is being funded by the county and grant money provided by the Colbert County Community Development Committee.
"We're doing a study to make sure where we put the boat dock will be safe," he said. "We're really excited about going forward with it and getting something done."
Part of the concern has to do with the historic flooding that has hit the Shoals the past two years and how that would impact the dock.
The dock is at the end of a narrow road that leads down a hill from the parking lot to the water. All that's there now is an old metal dock.
EMA Director Michael Smith said since grant money for buildings has been difficult to secure, the county is moving forward with the boathouse study.
"The first phase was to build a boathouse down there so we could keep our dive boat, or the sheriff's boat, on the water at all time," Smith said.
Having the boat based there would allow it to be launched faster than the current process of taking a boat on a trailer to another ramp.
Another benefit in the event of a drowning, Smith said, is being able to bring a body on shore in a more private setting, rather than bringing it onshore at a public boat ramp.
The study would determine the best configuration for a boathouse in the event of severe flooding.
That could be a time when rescue crews need to respond to an incident," Gardiner said.
Gardiner said the county received $50,000 in grant funds to help make improvements to the old naval facility. The county's $14,000 share for the study is the first expenditure from the project, he said.
He expects the existing pier to be removed before a new boathouse is constructed.
Gardiner said the county will put renovation plans for the naval station building construction on hold for the time being.
