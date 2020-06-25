TUSCUMBIA — County maintenance employees are busy renovating the grand jury room on the second floor of the Colbert County Courthouse to provide the commission with a larger meeting space.
Commissioners normally meet in a small meeting room on the first floor that does not lend itself to social distancing, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
The grand jury room is large enough to allow social distancing during commission meetings, but needed some improvements.
Creekmore said the county is painting the walls and adding new carpet, and a new sound system will provide microphones for each commissioner.
County employees are completing most of the work.
"They are part of our county maintenance crew," Creekmore said of the workers. "We try to do as much in house as we can."
Creekmore said the carpet was installed by a local contractor.
While he does not have the final cost of the new public address system, Creekmore said the overall project will cost about $7,000.
The money came from the county's capital improvement fund, but Creekmore said he will seek a reimbursement through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, which was established to address the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.
Creekmore said he made the suggestion to commissioners, who agreed to allow him to proceed with the renovations.
Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey said the upgrades will be beneficial.
Hulsey said there are typically six grand jury terms in a year. The length of each session depends on how many cases are on the docket, but they usually last three to four days.
She said the Code of Alabama requires counties with a population of more then 50,000 to have at least four grand jury sessions per year. Colbert County's estimated 2019 population was 55,241.
Hulsey said the grand jury room did not have a sound system.
"Having that type of sound system will be very beneficial to our grand jurors," Hulsey said.
Creekmore said there are speakers in the ceiling, but no PA system.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the commission met in District Judge Chad Coker's second floor courtroom, and later held a meeting outside on the courthouse lawn.
Once the pandemic subsides, Creekmore said the commission could resume meetings in the first floor meeting room.
