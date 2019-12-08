LEIGHTON — Thomas Fuqua sat in a chair in his carport Friday and explained how stormwater runoff from the nearby farmland will flow over Cassie Davis Street and into the home he's lived in for 40 years.
On Nov. 30, 4 inches of rain fell in the Shoals and the water came over the road up to his mailbox. Fuqua wasn't able to get to church last Sunday, but fortunately the water did not enter his home like it did during the historic flood of late February.
During that flood, Fuqua said there was about a foot of water in his home, which is in the lowest spot on Cassie Davis Street, which branches off Marthaler Lane in eastern Colbert County.
He said the four homes south of his residence usually remain dry during heavy rains, but when the road floods, none of the residents living on the street are able to get out.
Fuqua said he's experienced flooding issues the past 20 years he's lived in his home.
He said county commissioners and others have come by when the property is flooded, and they always promise to make repairs. Unfortunately, the flooding has persisted.
District 4 Colbert County Commissioner Tori Bailey said she's aware of the situation on Cassie Davis Street.
"This is an issue that was brought to my attention during the flooding in March," Bailey said. "There were houses that were occupied, and people who lived there were unable to get out of their community onto the main road."
Bailey asked emergency services personnel to rescue the impacted families, and help them find temporary housing if they didn't have friends or family they could stay with.
She and County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the county is investigating ways to alleviate the flooding on Cassie Davis Street. One portion of the plan is already in place.
Robison said the county purchased a rectangular piece of property at the corner of Cassie Davis Street and Marthaler Lane.
"We bought a little piece of land on the corner because it has a sinkhole on it," Robison said. "That will help the drainage."
Robison said the department is also looking at some other options that will reduce the incidence of flooding in the community.
"That's step one to start fixing their problem," he said of the property purchase. "We're looking at two or three different things, and working with some surrounding landowners."
On Friday, Robison, Assistant County Engineer Charles King, and Road Department employee Joseph Betts were discussing the problem while a backhoe operator as he cleaned debris from the sinkhole. Robison said the sinkhole gets covered in debris, which slows down the natural drainage.
Fuqua said he does not think there is a sinkhole where the Road Department is working. He said there is a sinkhole in a farm field across Marthaler Lane that drains water in about a day. He also said there is a drainage culvert under Marthaler Lane that was stopped by the owner of the land near his home.
After the February flood, Fuqua said he had to replace wallboard in his home, and clean out mud, debris and possibly chemicals from the field the floodwaters brought in.
"Everybody wants us to move out," he said. "Who's going to buy this? I wouldn't buy it."
