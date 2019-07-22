SHEFFIELD — A couple who moved to Sheffield to open a cigar lounge have decided against filing a civil lawsuit against the city and will wait to see if a new council will rescind the city's strict no-smoking ordinance, their attorney said.
Sheffield attorney Bennett Pugh said he met with Joseph Mitchum and his wife, Tina, and they decided to wait and see how the 2020 municipal elections turn out. The reasoning is a new City Council could rescind the ordinance, allowing them to resume their plans to open a cigar lounge downtown, Pugh said.
Mitchum and his wife, a Sheffield native, moved to the city in 2018, purchased a building on Second Street and hired an architect to develop plans for the new business. The new no-smoking ordinance prohibits smoking inside businesses, including cigar lounges.
The Mitchum's filed a $50,000 claim against the city in June, which sought to recover money they spent on the building, property taxes, architectural and legal fees.
