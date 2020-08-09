After months of waiting, Tommy Smith found out Friday he soon may be able to start packing for a trip to see his fiancée in Germany.
Smith hasn't seen Svea Kischkoweit, a German native, since March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Germany and the United States closed their borders to visitors.
"Leave it to me to wait to ask my girlfriend to marry me and then a month later we have a global pandemic that shuts everything down. That's kind of how the universe works for me," Smith said, adding "thank God for FaceTime and the internet."
Smith, who owns River Valley Roofing and Construction in Muscle Shoals, met Kischkoweit, who graduated from a university in Germany with a degree in tourism management, almost four years ago in Tuscaloosa. Smith and his father were on their way to an Alabama football game and stopped into a restaurant not far from the stadium for a drink before the game.
The restaurant was extremely crowded, and his father, Tommy Smith Sr., said he found a table with two women at it that had two extra chairs.
"I asked them politely if we could with them," Smith Sr. said.
One of the women was Kischkoweit, who was visiting a friend who had married a man from Alabama. They, too, had stopped at the restaurant before the game, Kischkoweit said in an email.
For Smith, it was like lightning had struck.
"It was 100% truly love at first sight and I knew we were going to get married," he said. "It sounds cliché, but it's totally true."
Before leaving for the game, Smith got Kischkoweit's Snapchat name and phone number. A week later, they went on their first date.
"On our first date I was very shy because I haven’t talked in English for years," Kischkoweit said via email. "But Tommy made it very easy for me and he was talking to me all the time. A few days later we had our second date and I flew back home the day after."
The couple stayed in contact through WhatsApp and FaceTime and got to know each other.
"We talked for hours. I called him when I went to bed and he called me when he got up. We laughed a lot and he was always listening to me when I had a bad day," Kischkoweit said. "Even with the distance between us he made me feel very secure and loved. Nobody else could make me feel so special like he does. I fell more and more in love with him. He visited me two months later in Germany. Since then I can’t imagine life without him."
The couple visited each other every few months. Sometimes Smith went to Germany, sometimes Kischkoweit came to the Shoals. Smith said both families welcomed the other with open arms.
On Jan 3, Smith asked Kischkoweit to marry him while they were in Prague.
Now they are in limbo, waiting to see each other again and waiting for the U.S. government to approve their K1 Fiancé visa so they can get married, a process that has also been put on hold because of the virus.
And at five months, it's the longest the couple has gone without seeing each other, separated by about 5,500 miles.
"If we were married, we would be able to travel back and forth," Smith said. "But since we're not married, we can't see each other."
Until Friday's announcement in Germany, they had talked about meeting in Cancun, Mexico, in the near future, as that is one of the few places allowing people in. Until they get more details on what Germany is going to do, Cancun is still an option for them.
"But that creates its own worries," Smith said. "We don't want to get over there and get sick."
However, he also doesn't know what will happen if he's allowed into Germany. Will he be allowed to re-enter the United States?
The couple has created #LoveIsNotTourism! They hope it will gain enough traction to let government officials here and in Germany understand how unmarried couples are being affected.
"We want people to see that love is essential," Smith said, "just like construction, just like everything else. It's definitely not tourism."
He is hoping people will pick up their story and will use the hashtag to put a spotlight on their plight.
"There are so many families/couples divided by the travel ban and we have to change that," Kischkoweit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.