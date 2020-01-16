WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — A pair of Alabama residents implicated in a marijuana growing operation in Wayne County will have to wait a few weeks before their first appearance in court.
Dr. Stuart Greenberg, 50, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Mark Steven DeArman, 45, of Russellville, Alabama, are charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Patrick Butler, an assistant district attorney with Tennessee's 22nd Judicial District.
They were scheduled to appear Monday before a Wayne County general sessions court judge.
"The case was reset until Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.," said Mandi Burchell, secretary for Pulaski attorney Robert Massey, who represents Greenberg, a local optometrist.
She said the initial appearance for Greenberg's co-defendant was also reset for Feb. 18.
DeArman, the administrator of Burns Nursing Home in Russellville, is being represented by Columbia attorney John Colley. Efforts to reach Colley's office Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.
A third co-defendant, Alisa Lynn Balentine, of Sheffield, waived her initial appearance, Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher said, and her case was bound over to a grand jury.
The sheriff said the investigators continue to determine if there are additional people involved in the operation.
