MONTGOMERY — Alabama has until Aug. 5 to respond to a request to block the state's near-total abortion ban from taking effect this fall.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday set the deadline for the state to respond to a request for a preliminary injunction that would block the ban from taking effect in November.
The Alabama law makes performing an abortion a felony in most cases. Abortion providers challenged it as unconstitutional.
However, the state indicated it would agree to a temporary restraining order to let the court case play out if needed.
A joint court submission filed Monday said both sides would agree to a temporary restraining order until May 24, 2020, if it's not possible to resolve the case before November.
