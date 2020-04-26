The cases involving children are the ones keeping local justice system officials up at night.
“It is terrifying that those children don’t have people at school looking out for them, and making sure they have plenty of food,” said Florence attorney Melinda Morgan Austin. “Food scarcity is a real thing.”
But juvenile officials and guardian ad litems are working to make sure the children’s needs are being met, despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus.
“All guardian ad litems in my county are aware of the children,” said Colbert County District Court Judge Chad Coker.
He said the ad litems have made contact with all of the children to make sure they were safe, their needs were being met and to address any fears or concerns they had.
"We've sent all the families a letter with resources on things such as food giveaways, medical issues, utilities," Coker said. "We touch base with them on a biweekly basis, and will continue that until we can resume in-person court proceedings."
Officials are using Facetime, Skype and Zoom to make visual contact with the children, Coker said, though they also are able to do home visits as long as they maintain the proper social distance.
They also are making sure parents are able to stay in contact with children who may not be living with them right now.
"Parents are entitled to have contact," Coker said. "Kids are scared, too, and when you are scared what do you want? You want Mom. You want Dad. Mom and Dad may not be in a position to parent the child right now, but they are able to love the child."
Colbert County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Lee Cox said that while many of the youths she deals with are unsettled by the changes in their routines brought about by the virus, such as not being able to go to school, the use of technology to maintain contact has been helpful.
She said Riverbend and some mentoring groups have been able to continue providing services to their charges through Zoom.
"We've had to come up with different ways to help kids," she said. "We've still seen children in the office, but kept seats farther apart. If they don't have to be seen face-to-face, we see them on Facetime."
But Cox doesn't see technology replacing a hands-on visit once the threat of the virus is over.
"I just had an online meeting through Zoom with other professionals that saved me time. I love that aspect of it," Cox said. "But there is nothing that will ever replace a face-to-face with the family. I can look at them on Zoom, but when I visit them it's more personal, and you develop a better relationship. A lot of our kids need a close relationship."
Cox said she has seen one positive from this experience.
"The bright side is we've seen a lot of our community partners step up and help with needs," she said. However, she added, "If this continues much longer, I don't know how much longer they can keep going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.