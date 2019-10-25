FLORENCE — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the sentencing of Nathan Lee Boyd to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In September 2018, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self issued the sentence to Boyd in the March 12, 1999, death of Danny Sledge.
Boyd, along with his brother, Eric Boyd, killed Danny Sledge at Sledge's business, The Galley Restaurant, on U.S. 72 at Shoal Creek.
Nathan Boyd, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the trial.
He was issued a new sentencing hearing after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that regulates states on life-without-parole sentences involving individuals who were juveniles at the time of the crime.
Self again issued a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. That is the sentence the appeals court upheld.
Eric Boyd, who was 19 at the time of the robbery, was found guilty of felony murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He applied for parole in April 2014, but was denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.