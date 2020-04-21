SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford said he's confident condemnation procedures for property on Cox Boulevard won't seriously delay the start of the long-awaited resurfacing project.
Plans are on scheduled to request bids for the $2 million project in the summer, but Sanford and others learned Thursday there are three pieces of property needed for right of way that will go through the condemnation process.
Allen Teague, the preconstruction administrator in the Alabama Department of Transportation's North Region office, was concerned there could be delays filing condemnation papers while the Colbert County Courthouse is closed.
Teague said condemnation papers must be filed with the probate judge, hearings must be held, and there are scenarios where the cases could end up at the circuit court level.
"I think it's going to work out," Sanford said.
He said attorney James Marks will file the condemnation papers with the probate judge's office.
The properties are being condemned because the owner would not accept the offer by the state.
After the papers are filed, Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said the property owner is entitled to have a hearing to determine if a condemnation is warranted.
"There has to be a valid governmental interest," Rosser said.
If the judge decides it is, he will appoint a three-person commission that will determine a value of the three properties.
Once the three-person commission determines a value, a hearing is held to allow both parties to argue their positions.
If the new value is accepted, the state at that time can deposit the purchase price into an account and begin work on the project.
Either side can appeal the decision to circuit court and a jury would then decide how much the state ultimately pays for the property.
"Those appeals can last for years," Rosser said.
Marks said in terms of road frontage, the three pieces of property are some of the larger ones in the project.
Teague said the contract was originally supposed to be let in June, but has now been delayed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sanford, who has experience in the real estate business, said he's served as a commissioner many times.
"In all the ones I've done, we never went to court," the mayor said. "We settled through the probate judge's office, but you never know."
Teague said the condemnation process is not uncommon in a highway improvement project. He said the procedure normally takes about 90 days to complete.
