SHEFFIELD — The scheduled bid letting for the resurfacing of Cox Boulevard has been pushed into fiscal year 2021 while the city negotiates with Norfolk Southern Railway over a piece railroad property.
"They have a drainage structure that is going to be on railroad right of way," said Allen Teague, preconstruction administrator for the Alabama Department of Transportation's North Region.
The drainage structure will be located near the crossing of an abandoned railroad spur that has been paved over, Teague said. "The railroad is requiring they acquire that."
Cox Boulevard runs from Second Street in Sheffield to Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals. The road has reportedly never been resurfaced since it was built in the 1970s.
The 2021 fiscal year begins in October, but Teague said the bid letting date will be determined by how long it takes the city to acquire property.
The $2 million project involves resurfacing the four-lane road and fixing slope issues near the southern end of the road. The road will be configured as a three-lane road with a center turn lane.
The city is also in the process of acquiring other pieces of property through the condemnation process, attorney James Marks said.
Mayor Ian Sanford said he's frustrated about the delay, but understands it's another part of the project that has to be completed. Sanford said he's really frustrated for the people who frequently travel Cox Boulevard.
"Nothing is easy," he said.
Teague said the railroad spur that crosses Cox Boulevard ends on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.