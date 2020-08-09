The Tennessee Valley Authority is working with a Kentucky contractor to determine how long it will take to replace a concrete paving machine that was damaged after it was struck by a car Monday on Wilson Dam.
A Ford Mustang driven by 40-year-old Bradley Abbott, of Mount Hope, crashed through barricades and a locked gate at the north end of Wilson Dam and slammed into a Terex Bid-Well 2450 paving screed that was being used to lay a new concrete surface on the road crossing the dam.
Abbot was declared dead at the scene.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the paving machine was damaged and must be replaced.
"TVA is working with Fisher, our contractor, to assess the timeline and determine the schedule moving forward," Fiedler said.
Fiedler said the car burst into flames when it crashed into the paving machine, but TVA engineers determined that the fire didn't cause any structural damage to the dam.
Concrete that was laid earlier in the day has to be removed and re-poured, Fiedler said.
Mark Edlebeck, project manager for Fisher Contracting, said the paving screed was a "made to order" machine specifically built for the dam project.
"We're working with the manufacturer on their production schedule," Edlebeck said. "We haven't gotten a timeline. It's not something you can readily rent."
He said the equipment was insured.
"Thank goodness we work really early in the morning," Edlebeck said. "Thank goodness we weren't working during the incident. There's not a lot of room to hide."
He said the total bridge length, not including the flyover portion, is 2,700 feet long. He said they were about one-third of the way through with resurfacing when the crash occurred.
The resurfacing project began in February, and Fiedler said it had already been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic before the crash.
He said enhanced protection measures will be placed at the entrances to the bridge.
Fiedler said TVA has concluded its investigation into the crash, but is awaiting a toxicology report.
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said Abbott's body was taken to the morgue at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield where a blood sample was taken. He said analyzing blood or urine from a motor vehicle crash victim is standard procedure.
"Our mission was to complete a thorough investigation and to help bring closure to the family," Fiedler said. "TVA Police and employees want to express their condolences to the Abbott family for the loss of Bradley."
