FLORENCE — Wylde Gallery last week debuted a new exhibit, “Creatures and Creations,” which celebrates the wild and whimsical.
The gallery, which is located at 128 E. Tennessee St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Owner Tracy Griffith said the exhibit, open until Sept. 7, consists of about 70 total pieces by herself and three other Shoals-based creators — Robin Wade, Cheryl Walker Bennett and University of North Alabama student Alle Thornton.
All pieces will be for sale.
“I have a bunch of my resin paintings and a bunch of new skulls from (England) and Africa, also two local skulls I’ve painted and mounted on a board,” she said. “And some new neon pieces, too.”
Griffith said this exhibit marks the debut of Thornton’s work, which consists mainly of animal paintings.
“She’s really talented,” Griffith said. “The dogs are adorable. They’re very folk art, but portraits. There’s so much personality.”
Wade will have “gorgeous” pieces of furniture on display, which Griffith said he handcrafts using local walnut wood.
Griffith said she is also excited to feature 29 of Bennett’s “whimsical” ceramic works.
Their uniqueness is what initially struck Griffith.
“She paints them with matte colors — very, very vibrant colors, but matte, which is kind of cool for ceramics,” she said. “You don’t see that as often.”
“Delightful” is the word Griffith said she uses to describe the new exhibit, which not only fits in with the overall concept of Wylde Gallery, but also feeds into her love of all things bright and colorful.
She said she hopes visitors will be able to feel that when they see the works.
“It’s all very different and delightful,” Griffith explained. “It’s literally light from the neon, and the colors are bright, and the personality of the art is very delightful. We need a little more delight in the world.”
