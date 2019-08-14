Crews continue to work this morning to finish restoring power and cleaning up debris from storms that swept through the area Tuesday night.
Nearly 4,000 people in Colbert and Lauderdale counties were left without power after the storms. Some residences remained without power overnight and into the morning. The majority of the power outages were in Lauderdale County, which is served by the Florence Electricity Department.
Florence Electricity Department Director of Engineering Chip Rasch said larger utility crews were broken down into two- and three-person crews to respond to multiple outages.
Utility departments from Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia worked through the night to restore power to their customers.
