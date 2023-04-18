TUSCUMBIA — One man is dead after negotiations broke down after police responded Tuesday afternoon to 117 Walker Ave. where family members reported that their relative was threatening to hurt them and himself, according to Police Chief Tony Logan.
Police received the call at 6:44 p.m. and tried to talk the man out of the basement of the residence where he remained holed up for about an hour.
“We began talking to him with the hopes of getting him to surrender, and then it went from zero to 100 within just a short amount of time,” Logan said.
The officer, who was inside the house at the time of the shooting, fatally shot the 63-year-old man around 7:45 p.m. when he allegedly pointed his handgun at the officer.
“I’ve not had a chance to talk to the officer right now,” Logan said Tuesday night. “He’s been meeting with SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) and with his attorney.”
Logan said this is not the first time police have been called to the residence. He said they have received calls before regarding the 63-year-old, who had previously threatened to hurt family members and himself.
A neighbor called 911 shortly before the 6:44 p.m. 911 call to the Walker Avenue address, stating that a shot had been fired.
Logan said police had not yet had a chance to interview all the neighbors in the area.
The officer, who Logan would not identify, has been in law enforcement for almost eight years. Logan said he started with the police department as an intern and later became a dispatcher, jailer and officer. He left to work for another agency and returned to Tuscumbia, where he’s been an officer for the last two years.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI’s investigation into the shooting.
Logan said he was unsure if the gun the 63-year-old allegedly had was recovered.
“The SBI is handling the investigation and the crime scene, so all information is coming strictly through them,” Logan added.
He said no family members or police officers were hurt during the incident.
