TUSCUMBIA — One of two juvenile suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of a 26-year-old in Tuscumbia last week was taken into custody in Mississippi’s Alcorn County, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
The 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a three-county chase from Memphis to Alcorn County.
The 17-year-old and a passenger in the vehicle abandoned it in Mississippi before being found a short time later.
Both have been booked into the Alcorn County Jail, Logan said.
The 17-year-old shooting suspect is awaiting extradition to Tuscumbia.
The teen is being sought in connection to the Wednesday night shooting of a 26-year-old man at 120 Monroe Drive.
The man had been taken to Helen Keller Hospital by personal vehicle and later transferred to Huntsville Hospital where he is now in stable condition. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the upper arm and abdomen, Logan said.
The 17-year-old suspect will face charges of attempted murder, first-degree aggravated assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful discharging of a firearm into an occupied dwelling when he is booked in Tuscumbia.
The second suspect in the shooting is also believed to be 17 years old, and law enforcement is still looking for him, Logan said.
He said robbery seems to be the motive to what eventually became a shooting.
“They broke into the house looking to rob the people inside, and it went sideways from there,” Logan said.
The passenger in the vehicle that led law enforcement on the chase is not believed to be connected to the shooting, Logan said.
