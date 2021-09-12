GREENHILL – Two men have been shot in what Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said was a domestic incident Sunday night off of Alabama Highway 64.
breaking alert
2 men shot in domestic incident in Greenhill community
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
