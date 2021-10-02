Shooting01.jpg
A shooting victim is transported to the hospital via ambulance on Friday, following a incident behind the old South Gate Mall in Muscle Shoals. Two Sheffield officers were shot as well as the shooter. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]

MUSCLE SHOALS — A Sheffield police officer is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who allegedly killed a man and dumped his body on Avalon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

