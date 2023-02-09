FLORENCE — A second juvenile has been charged in the August 2021 shooting death of Miguel Antonio Adame.
The name and age of the second juvenile have not been released, but Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Wednesday he has been charged with capital murder in juvenile court.
Connolly said the suspect has not been indicted.
Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said the other suspect, Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, of Tuscumbia has been charged with capital murder and second-degree receiving stolen property.
Billingsley said Coffey has been indicted and is charged as an adult.
Coffey is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond, Billingsley said.
Coffey's indictment alleges that he caused Adame's death during the time he was committing a robbery. Coffey allegedly took marijuana and/or some money from Adame by using a gun.
A capital murder conviction is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Coffey was originally charged with capital murder and because he was indicted by a grand jury and charged with capital murder, Section 12-15-204 of the Code of Alabama stipulates that a "person who attained the age of 16 shall be charged, arrested, and tried as [an] adult" and the case be removed from juvenile court if he/she committed a capital offense, like capital murder.
Coffey was also charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. He allegedly received, retained or disposed of stolen property, which in this case was an AR-15 that Adame had in his possession.
Adame, a 2020 graduate of Florence High School, was found dead at the scene by police after they received a 911 call of shots fired at Quail Run Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Police said Adame had been shot multiple times.
Two days later, authorities took a 15-year-old juvenile suspect into custody, who was identified in the February grand jury indictment as being Coffey.
