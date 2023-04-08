SHEFFIELD — Three people are facing federal drug charges after 9½ kilograms of white heroin were confiscated, and dummy heroin was shipped to a residence on the 1800 block of Frey Avenue Wednesday night.
The narcotics are believed to have traveled into the United States from Tonala, Jalisco, Mexico, through the Laredo, Texas, Port of Entry in shipping containers, according to federal court documents.
In late March, DEA agents in Laredo identified a tractor-trailer containing “consolidated parcels” from the company in Mexico. The tractor-trailer was searched, and agents found two small ovens set to be delivered to Birmingham.
The customs and border protection unit used a handheld x-ray device and discovered packages inside the side walls of the ovens. Using a drill, agents discovered a white powdery substance that field tested for heroin, according to court documents.
Nine bundles of suspected white heroin weighing 9½ kilograms, which would have a street value in excess of $300,000, were removed from the ovens.
DEA agents in Laredo coordinated with the shipping company to arrange for delivery of the package on Tuesday.
Agents transported the two ovens to the DEA office in Birmingham, repackaged the stoves and filled the ovens with a “sham” substance along with tracking devices, according to court records.
The shipping company on Tuesday then contacted the Mexican number listed on the bill of lading allegedly belonging to David Hernandez Gonzalez and said the package was ready for pickup.
When the package was not picked up by 8 p.m. that day, the shipping company sent an email to Mexico saying storage fees would be charged if the package wasn’t picked up in 24 hours.
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Mario Carroza Ramirez, who used a driver’s license identifying him as Gonzalez, loaded the package into a truck and drove it to a Mexican restaurant nearby, according to court documents.
There, Ramirez met with Abelardo Ramos-Telles and Cristian Ramos Contreras, who were in a SUV. They drove in tandem toward Sheffield.
Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday the trucks arrived at the 1800 block of Frey Avenue, where the ovens were put into an outbuilding at the residence.
A few minutes later law enforcement raided the residence. Ramos-Telles, Contreras and Ramirez were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court documents.
The Shoals connection to the delivery may be through Ramos-Telles, who was arrested in 2004 in Lauderdale County on federal charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
Ramos-Telles pleaded guilty to all three counts and was sentenced to six months in federal prison, but he had been in custody longer than six months and was released for time served, according to records.
