TUSCUMBIA — U.S. Marshals captured a third suspect believed to be connected to the shooting of a 26-year-old man on April 5 at 120 Monroe Drive.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Montreal Marcellious Hatchett was found in Memphis Thursday afternoon when it was discovered that he may be staying at his grandmother’s residence on 3300 block of Denver Street.
Marshals saw Hatchett, 19, leave the home and quickly ran back in when he saw law enforcement coming toward the residence.
“I don’t think the standoff lasted very long,” Logan said.
Hatchett is one of three people believed to have attempted to rob a 26-year-old man who was inside the Monroe Drive residence.
The victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds – upper arm and abdomen – and was taken via private vehicle to Helen Keller Hospital before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital. He underwent surgery and remains at the hospital in stable condition, according to Logan.
A 17-year-old juvenile was the first suspect arrested after he was discovered to be in Memphis last Saturday. He led law enforcement on a three-county chase into Mississippi’s Acorn County.
The second suspect was arrested Wednesday when Deontae Thompson’s recollection of the shooting was not consistent with other witnesses’ statements.
Logan said investigators believed Thompson to be a witness to the crime, but “there were just too many holes in his stories.”
Thompson was asked to come into the police station on Wednesday to give another statement. When the 23-year-old Florence man arrived, police took him into custody.
All three shooting suspects have been charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Hatchett will be extradited to Alabama within a few days and booked into the Colbert County Jail, Logan said.
