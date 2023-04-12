RUSSELLVILLE — A Belgreen driver’s ed teacher was arrested and charged on Wednesday with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of public intoxication when Franklin County Sheriff’s K9 units did a sweep of campus and keyed in on the teacher’s desk, the driver’s ed vehicle and his personal vehicle.
Sheriff’s investigator Sgt. Kyle Palmer said the K9 units were on campus to do random drug searches during the day and one dog alerted to Waddle’s desk inside the school, according to the sheriff’s department press release.
After the K9 alerted to his desk, it then alerted to the driver’s ed vehicle in which two students were passengers and his personal vehicle in the school parking lot.
Waddle, 50, was removed from the school building, and gave consent to allow deputies to search his personal vehicle. Inside, they found a controlled substance for which he had a prescription, according to Palmer.
Waddle, who lists his address being in Tishamingo, Mississippi, also was given a field sobriety test and later charged with public intoxication.
He was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment because of the two students who were passengers of the driver’s ed vehicle he was driving. He was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Franklin County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton did not immediately respond to the TimesDaily seeking comment.
