RUSSELLVILLE — A Belgreen driver’s ed teacher has been put on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged on Wednesday with two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of public intoxication.
The arrest came after Franklin County Sheriff’s K9 units did a sweep of the campus.
Investigator Sgt. Kyle Palmer said the K9 units were on campus to do random drug searches during the day, and one dog alerted to Waddle’s desk inside the school.
After the K9 alerted to Waddle’s desk, it then alerted to the driver’s ed vehicle in which two students were passengers, and his personal vehicle in the school parking lot.
Waddle, 50, was removed from the school building, and he gave consent to allow deputies to search his personal vehicle. Inside, they found a controlled substance for which he had a prescription, according to Palmer.
Waddle, who lists his address as being in Tishamingo, Mississippi, also was given a field sobriety test and later charged with public intoxication.
He was also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment because of the two students who were passengers of the driver’s ed vehicle he was driving.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton said Waddle has been placed on administrative leave.
“I will not have additional comments on personnel matters,” he told the TimesDaily Wednesday night. “The education and safety of Franklin County students is paramount. The administration, teachers, law enforcement and students did an outstanding job during [Wednesday’s] lockdown.”
Waddle was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Franklin County Jail and released that night on a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.