CHEROKEE — A Cherokee man is facing three counts of drug trafficking after members of law enforcement confiscated various amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana at his listed address.
Jalen Tyrone Jackson, 28, of Mt. Mills Road was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking (meth, cocaine and fentanyl), and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, according to court records.
“We, along with members of the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department, had received several complaints from citizens who said they believed to have seen some type of drug activity at Jackson’s residence,” said Curtis Burns, who is director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
Around 7 a.m. Friday, agents with the task force, along with members of the sheriff’s department, executed a search warrant of the residence, where they eventually found Jackson hiding in a bedroom closet.
After finding Jackson and taking him into custody, agents found a pill bottle with fentanyl inside as well as “a large quantity” of marijuana and a small bag of cocaine in plain view.
A shotgun and a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine that was loaded and chambered was also found in the bedroom, according to Burns and court records.
Inside the closet where Jackson was hiding were two safes. One contained “multiple bags” of marijuana along with AR-15 magazines. The second safe had $746 in cash, including some bills that were marked as “buy money” that was used in a controlled buy by the task force, according to records.
More than 750 fentanyl pills, some cocaine, meth and marijuana were also found inside the safe.
An AR-style rifle was found at the foot of the bed, and a handgun was found beside the bed.
The total amount of fentanyl confiscated was 860 pills along with 147 grams of meth, 59 grams of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana. The total estimated street value of the drugs was more than $15,000.
Burns said Jackson may face additional charges.
Jackson was booked into the Colbert County Jail, where he’s being held on a $350,000 bond.
