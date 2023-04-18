TUSCUMBIA — A dice game eventually erupted into gunfire on April 5 when at least two individuals, who may have been there earlier at the residence on 120 Monroe Drive, returned allegedly wearing masks to rob those inside, according to court records.
One person was shot at least twice, and three people are now facing attempted murder charges following the incident.
Court records indicate that “numerous people” were at the residence the night of April 5 shooting dice. Two people wearing masks entered a side door with guns drawn, and one person closest to the door attempted to subdue the two alleged robbers.
Sometime during the altercation, a 26-year-old man was shot in the upper arm and in the abdomen, according to Police Chief Tony Logan.
Witnesses told police that Deonte Thompson, who goes by “Bookie,” was in the residence as well as two other individuals “that nobody at the house was very familiar with.”
The shooting victim, who later talked to police after being “taken off a ventilator,” told police that Thompson became upset while they were shooting dice because he was losing money and left with two other people.
The victim, who was last listed in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital, said it was five to 10 minutes later that two masked men came into the house.
The two men were later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile who led police on a three-county chase from Memphis, Tennessee, into Mississippi’s Alcorn County. Authorities discovered the vehicle the teen was driving had been reported stolen.
The other suspect, Montreal Marcellious Hatchett, was identified by witnesses. The 19-year-old was captured in Memphis last Thursday by U.S. Marshals.
Thompson also was charged when his statements to police didn’t match up, according to Logan.
All three have been charged with one count of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Hatchett is awaiting to be extradited to Alabama before being booked into the Colbert County Jail.
