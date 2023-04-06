FLORENCE — A Florence man is facing multiple domestic violence charges after he allegedly grabbed the seat belt of the vehicle he was a passenger of and wrapped it around the neck of his ex-girlfriend.
Florence Police were called Sunday morning to North Alabama Medical Center, where a woman came to the emergency room after she was allegedly strangled and assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who was believed to be drunk at the time.
The woman told police she was called to pick up Michael Devin Marsh, 36, from the downtown area “because he had been drinking.”
While in the car, Marsh allegedly began messing with the gear shift and emergency breaks until the victim told him to stop.
The victim later pulled into a restaurant parking lot on Florence Boulevard, where Marsh asked her who she was with last week and she refused to answer. At that time, the victim was recording the conversation and later played it for police, according to court records.
During the conversation, police said they heard Marsh tell the victim: “You have till the count of three or I’ll punch you in the face.”
The victim told police Marsh then pushed her head up against the window of the vehicle, and he later grabbed a seat belt and wrapped it around her neck.
The victim told Marsh to get out of her vehicle several times and then told him if he didn’t she would call the police.
He allegedly got out of the car and started to chase it while waving a handgun around.
Marsh was arrested on warrants Tuesday night for felony domestic violence (strangulation) and on misdemeanor counts of third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal coercion).
He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.