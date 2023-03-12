TUSCUMBIA — A Florence man is accused of torturing a 15-month-old girl after a Colbert County grand jury returned an indictment last week.
The grand jury charged Evan Blake Folsom, 27, with willful abuse of a child under 18 (torture), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The indictment stems from a Dec. 13, 2021, traffic stop by Tuscumbia police at the intersection of U.S. Highway 72 and Woodmont Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Folsom, was found to have active arrest warrants with the Tuscumbia Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, according to court records.
Inside the vehicle, police found an infant girl with bruises on her face and neck and dried blood in one of her ears, according to the reporting officer’s affidavit.
After members of the Colbert County Department of Human Resources removed the child from the scene, officers found a plastic baggie with crystal methamphetamines and a plastic bindle of marijuana inside the vehicle. Police also found a glass pipe consistent with smoking meth on Folsom’s person.
A day later, Tuscumbia detectives interviewed Folsom about the child’s bruises. He said he was unaware of any abuse of the child and that the injuries were sustained during a fall from a crib after the infant tried to climb out of it.
Investigators with DHR told police the injuries were not consistent with a fall from a crib, according to court reports.
Investigators also noted that one bruise “clearly outlined a handprint.”
Folsom later said that he had not noticed the handprint and couldn’t explain the other bruising.
Folsom had been released from the Franklin County Jail after being indicted in September 2022 on drug charges. His trial in Franklin County is set for April 10, according to court records.
