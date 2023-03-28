DECATUR — A Florence man is being held in the Morgan County jail on a $500,600 bond after two large bags of fentanyl pills were recovered from the roof of a convenience store early last Friday morning.
Adam Laron Reeder, 36, allegedly made contact with member of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit late Thursday night at the intersection of Woodall Road and Highway 20 in the Decatur/Trinity area.
Reeder allegedly threw two large bags of pills onto the roof of a convenience store.
Firefighters with Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to recover the two bags, which contained pressed fentanyl pills.
Agents said several of the pills fell to the ground, but were recovered. A total of at least 5,000 pills were found inside the two bags, according to agents.
Reeder was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs (fentanyl), resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
He was booked into the jail on a $500,000 cash bond for the trafficking charge. His total bond is $500,600.
He remains in the Morgan County Jail as of Monday.
Reeder pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance in 2014 in Lauderdale County. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. His sentence was originally split to serve 3 years in prison and 12 in suspended confinement, according to court records.
That sentence was revoked in 2015 by the court after Reeder received “major disciplinary infractions” while he was serving his 3-year sentence.
It’s unclear when Reeder was released from prison.
