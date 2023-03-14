TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are investigating two instances of a former Colbert County sheriff’s deputy allegedly using excessive force, according to Sheriff Eric Balentine.
Eric Reece Puryear, 24, faces a felony second-degree assault charge after a Colbert County grand jury returned an indictment last week involving one of the two instances.
Both incidents happened before Balentine took office in January.
The first happened on Feb. 23, 2022, while the other happened on Dec. 17, 2022, he said.
“I got a congratulatory letter from an attorney about me taking office, and he also notified me a discovery motion was going to be filed related to the Dec. 17 incident,” Balentine said. “I looked over the body cam footage from that day and did some investigating myself. After seeing the body cam footage, I called [Puryear] in and terminated his employment with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 23.”
The Feb. 23, 2022, incident was the result of a call that came into the sheriff’s department about a report of a suspicious male on the 1500 block of County Line Road. When Puryear and another deputy arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old Robert Dowdy Hand walking on the side of Wolf Springs Road. When Dowdy saw the marked patrol unit, he ran behind Zion Hill Baptist Church, according to the police report.
Puryear said he saw a reserve deputy tackle Hand to the ground and Hand continued to resist.
Puryear then tased Hand in the leg and torso area. Puryear said he instructed Hand to place his hands behind his back, but he would not comply.
“I struck Hand in the head area with my knee and using a closed fist to attempt to gain order and compliance,” Puryear wrote in his report.
After leading Hand to Puryear’s patrol vehicle, Hand allegedly threw two baggies (11 grams of marijuana and 4 grams of crystal methamphetamines) out of his pockets. Puryear said Hand kept reaching back down in his pockets.
“Due to unknown contents of his pockets, locating a lethal cutting instrument, and officer safety, I pushed Hand away from me and he fell to the ground,” Puryear stated in his report.
Puryear later called for an ambulance for “head injuries” Hand sustained.
Balentine said the Dec. 17, 2022, incident was the result of Puryear responding to a suspicious person call.
“After watching the body cam footage, I would say that the video was not favorable for [the sheriff’s department],” Balentine said. “The SBI and the FBI are investigating this case.”
Puryear was arrested and booked into the Colbert County Jail last week after the indictment was returned. He was released on a $7,500 bond on Thursday, according to court records.
His arraignment is scheduled for April 25.
