TUSCUMBIA — A Texas man who was once accused of murdering a woman is waiting to be extradited from Alabama after failing to report moving, according to court documents.
Christopher Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on April 1 in Colbert County on a probation violation after being listed as a fugitive from justice.
Gonzalez was one of seven people charged in the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to published reports.
Wood’s remains were found wrapped in plastic and placed in a box off Texas State Highways 666 and 1833, according to published reports.
Gonzalez was initially charged with capital murder and murder, but pleaded down to organized crime activity in exchange for testifying in the capital murder case involving Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez, who were also charged with capital murder in connection to Wood’s death. Both are expected to go to trial this year.
Wood had been missing for months before law enforcement found her body, according to published reports. She was last seen with Tejeda in October 2016 and never seen again until her body was found in an abandoned oil field trailer.
Gonzalez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but was released on mandatory supervision on June 17, 2022.
He was charged with the parole violation 11 days later.
