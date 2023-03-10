Former Tuscumbia police officer Jay Steward was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury and charged with murder following an October 2022 incident when he hit a pedestrian on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. [FILE/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced Friday morning that former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted by a Colbert County grand jury and charged with reckless murder.
The charge comes after an Oct. 10, 2022, incident when Steward, who was off duty at the time, struck a pedestrian on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in a marked Tuscumbia police vehicle.
Terry Hinton, 60, of Hawk Pride Mountain Road was pronounced dead on the scene by Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.
"Our thoughts prayers remain with family and friends of the person killed," Logan said in a statement to the media Friday morning.
Steward, 34, had to be air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries and remained in ICU for a number of days.
"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the office of the Attorney Generals Office Steve Marshall are handling investigation and prosecution of this case, so I nor the city can comment further on the case until adjudication of the case," Logan said.
Steward, accompanied by his attorney, Tony Hughes, turned himself in to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office this morning. He was taken to the Colbert County Courthouse and will be transferred to the Cullman County Jail.
"Upon receiving notice of the indictment, we made arrangements to turn himself in to the sheriff," Hughes said. "Our investigators are out there working the case already."
