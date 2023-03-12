FLORENCE — A Gadsden man is facing first-degree kidnapping and burglary charges after law enforcement tracked him and his hostage through multiple counties for at least 10 hours before he was taken into custody at his residence.
Jason Larry Burns, 43, allegedly kidnapped the mother of his former girlfriend around 2:41 p.m. Friday and held her hostage until members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s SWAT team stormed his house and took him into custody, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Lauderdale County deputies responded to a call from the hostage’s daughter saying that Burns forced his way into her mother’s home on the 27000 block of County Road 14.
When deputies arrived, they found evidence of forced entry, and no one was inside the residence.
Deputies then enlisted the help of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals and a short time later were able to monitor phone conversations between Burns and his ex-girlfriend.
Burns told her that he had taken her mother and would kill her unless the former girlfriend met him for a “trade-off,” Hamilton explained in a press release.
Burns also threatened “suicide by cop” and to kill his hostage if he were stopped by law enforcement.
Hamilton said over the next several hours Burns made repeated threats to kill the hostage and himself.
Law enforcement tracked Burns into Lawrence, Cullman and Marshall counties before discovering he had returned to his Gadsden home on Kentucky Avenue.
Hamilton said at some point while Burns and his hostage were holed up in his residence, he is believed to have ingested narcotics in an overdose attempt.
The woman managed to sneak away from Burns around midnight, and law enforcement was able to pull her away to safety. The woman was not physically harmed, Hamilton said.
After discovering Burns was then the only person in the residence, ALEA SWAT stormed the house and took him into custody.
Burns was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment for the alleged overdose.
He’s now being guarded by Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies, who are awaiting him to be discharged.
“Our hope is that we can transfer him to the hospital here and then put him our jail,” Hamilton said.
Once he is well enough to be discharged from the hospital, Burns will be arrested and charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary.
Law enforcement agencies aiding in the capture of Burns in addition to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department include the FBI, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, ALEA, Florence and Gadsden police and Lawrence County, Marshall County, Cullman County and Etowah County Sheriff’s Departments.
Hamilton said the investigation is ongoing and more charges against Burns are pending.
