GREENHILL — A Greenhill man is facing numerous criminal charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after he drew down on the officer with a compound bow and arrow Wednesday night.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute call around 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on the 31000 block of County Road 8 which quickly turned into reports of multiple dwellings and vehicles on fire.
When law enforcement arrived, they found 31-year-old Zachary Lambert pouring gasoline on a relative’s home.
When confronted by officers, Lambert allegedly drew down on an officer with a compound bow and arrow, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Lambert was “subdued” by law enforcement and taken into custody without any further incident.
No one was injured on the scene of the incidents.
Investigators on the scene were still piecing together a timeline of events.
When law enforcement and multiple volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, they found two mobile homes on fire, two vehicles and a shed on fire along a quarter-mile stretch of County Road 8. One of the mobile homes belonged to Lambert, investigators said.
The other mobile home was not occupied, according to investigators.
Dozens of volunteer firefighters from Greenhill, Killen, Zip City, Lexington and Mid-Lauderdale fire departments extinguished the blazes.
Lambert was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of second-degree arson, domestic violence menacing, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted arson and resisting arrest.
He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by law enforcement from Killen and St. Florian Police Departments.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
