An evidentiary hearing regarding Brian Lansing Martin, center, is set for April 20. The hearing is regarding his mental evaluation report, which may determine if he's competent to stand trial. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — An evidentiary hearing has been set in April for capital murder suspect Brian Lansing Martin after the court recently received a report likely pertaining to his court-ordered mental evaluation from the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
The hearing is scheduled for April 20 before Circuit Court Judge Mitchell D. Hayes.
Martin allegedly shot and killed his former roommate, William Mealback Jr., on Oct. 1, 2021, and later got into a shootout with police following a chase into the Southgate Mall parking lot.
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was fatally wounded. He died the next day.
Martin, who faces 12 criminal charges in total related to the two deaths, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on April 28, 2022.
The evidentiary hearing order filed by Hayes noted the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s report was Oct. 31, 2022, after a mental evaluation of Martin was granted by Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Hatcher on Oct. 4.
Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston said he could not comment on the report, or why the hearing is going to be eight weeks later.
A trial date has not yet been set for Martin, pending the outcome of his mental evaluation.
One indictment charges Martin with the murder of Mealback and abuse of a corpse for allegedly dumping Mealback's lifeless body onto Avalon Avenue.
The second indictment charges Martin with two counts of capital murder in the killing of Risner.
Martin also is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle, and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
A decade ago, Martin was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott. Martin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 10-year prison sentence.
Martin served a little over three years in prison before being released on “good time.”
Since then, the Alabama Legislature closed the loophole regarding “good time” with the passage of the Sgt. Nick Risner Act. It prevents convicts who use a deadly weapon to kill someone from being released under the state’s “Good Time” law.
Martin is presently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
