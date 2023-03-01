F211205 MARTIN
An evidentiary hearing regarding Brian Lansing Martin, center, is set for April 20. The hearing is regarding his mental evaluation report, which may determine if he's competent to stand trial. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

TUSCUMBIA — An evidentiary hearing has been set in April for capital murder suspect Brian Lansing Martin after the court recently received a report likely pertaining to his court-ordered mental evaluation from the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

