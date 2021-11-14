Seeley.jpg
Buy Now

Kyle Seeley, center, has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after attacking his three children, his parents and his brother with various weapons. [FILE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT]

FLORENCE — Circuit Court Judge Will Powell has scheduled a hearing to determine if Kyle Lyn Seeley, who is facing six attempted murder charges after attacking his brother, parents and his three children with various weapons including a machete, needs a mental evaluation leading up to his trial scheduled for mid-August 2022.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.