TUSCUMBIA — The former Tuscumbia police officer who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his marked police vehicle in 2022 was under the influence of alcohol and possibly a controlled substance while he may have been speeding, according to the indictment returned by a Colbert County grand jury.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced Friday morning that former police officer James Keith Steward has been indicted and charged with reckless murder.
The charge comes after an Oct. 10, 2022, incident when Steward, who was off duty at the time, struck 60-year-old Terry Wayne Hinton on Hawk Pride Mountain Road.
"Our thoughts prayers remain with family and friends of the person killed," Logan said in a statement to the media Friday morning.
Steward, 34, had to be air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries and remained in ICU for a number of days.
The indictment notes that Steward was "operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or under the combined influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and/or speeding and/or driving on the wrong side of the road, thereby striking" Hinton.
"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the office of the Attorney Generals Office Steve Marshall are handling investigation and prosecution of this case, so I nor the city can comment further on the case until adjudication of the case," Logan said.
Steward, accompanied by his attorney, Tony Hughes, turned himself in to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office Friday morning. He was taken to the Colbert County Courthouse and was transferred to the Cullman County Jail, where he's being held without bond.
"Upon receiving notice of the indictment, we made arrangements to turn himself in to the sheriff," Hughes said. "Our investigators are out there working the case already."
