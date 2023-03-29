CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Lauderdale County Sheriff’s investigators have been busy in the area since 1 a.m. Sunday taking reports of numerous vehicle break-ins.
Investigator Dylan Hogue said a majority of the 20 break-ins were reported from three neighborhoods.
At least eight break-ins were reported in the Lindsey Drive subdivision, three in the Jewel Lane Road area, and two more along Haddocks Lane behind Central High. Others were scattered throughout the community.
“In every single case, the vehicle was left unlocked,” Hogue said.
Several videos have been turned over to the sheriff’s department showing a person wearing an orange ski mask breaking into the vehicles.
“We think there may be another person who worked with the one wearing the ski mask,” Hogue said. “A couple other videos show the person talking to someone in the vehicle they were traveling in.”
In all of the videos, he said it was almost impossible to determine what kind of vehicle the thieves were using.
Hogue said three guns were reported taken, as well as “a bunch” of medications and miscellaneous items.
“There were some instances where nothing was taken from within the vehicle, which seemed a bit strange,” he said.
Hogue said the unfortunate lesson here is that an unlocked vehicle is never safe.
“It would be a good idea to lock the doors to your vehicles no matter where in the county you live,” he said.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle break-ins in the Central Heights community, they are asked to call the department’s Investigation Division at 256-760-5762.
